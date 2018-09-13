Stratford High’s boys soccer team was beaten 6-0 by host Newtown at Treadwell Park on Thursday afternoon.

Coach Ryan Jockers’ Red Devils, who defeated Bethel 3-2 in the season opener to match last year’s win total, fell to 1-2. Newtown evened its record at 1-1.

Stratford played two goalkeepers; Justin Forzis made five saves and Nicholas Gonzalez stopped two shots.

The Nighthawks’ Rilind Limani and Owen Baillargeon each scored twice, and Joe Premus and Henry Vaughan also scored.

Stratford defender Chris Anstis and forward Adolpho Pacheco had solid games.