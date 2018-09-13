Let’s honor Tavern Rock purchaser

To the Editor:

On Aug. 1, local newspapers reported that Thomas Dugas, an 86-year-old farmer who lives on Huntington Road, had finally became the owner of the Tavern Rock property.

The 1.6-acre triangular parcel at the corner of Huntington and Tavern Rock roads was sold by Town Hall for $200,000 to Mr. Dugas, who wanted to keep the property in its natural state, and which, according to a statement by Mayor Hodick is part of the deed restriction.

The property was owned by the town, who acquired it in 1973 as unclaimed property. Officials in Town Hall initially believed that the triangle of land was worth about $200,000, but stated the price could be less because of the odd shape of the property and the fact that it’s on a busy intersection.

In early 2017, Dugas, asked the Town Council to sell the property to him instead of to a developer who wanted the build two or three houses there. Town Hall had earlier agreed to sell the parcel to a company called VG Development, but Dugas argued that the bidding process was flawed and that he was prepared to outbid the developer.

According to the Connecticut Post, officials said that Dugas paid $130,000 more than what was offered by VG. Dugas, and, like the rest of us who own property in town, will be paying taxes on the Tavern Rock parcel. The selling price that Mr. Dugas paid was $200,000.

This unselfish, generous act by Mr. Dugas should be recognized by the town. I have no immediate suggestions as to how we should honor him, but for this man to purchase a piece of property to remain as open space in a town that is sadly lacking in open space, elevates him as to more than a tax paying resident.