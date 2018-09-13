Stratford property transfers: Sept. 4-7

Property transfers, Sept. 4 to Sept. 7

360 York St.: Nicholas J. Quattone III to Rafael Carmelo for $480,000.

103A South Trail: Robert Shannon and Jo Ann Shannon Davie, Co-Trustees of the Joan F. Shannon Rev. Trust to Anita McCain for $180,000.

79 Laughlin Road East: Estate of John Joseph Drotos Jr. to Danny Lorenzo and Monique De La Oz for $267,000.

605 Henry Ave. Extension: Estate of Nicholas J. Angelicola to Deepwood Group LLC for $142,500.

74 Sheppard St.: Mary Elizabeth Posser to Luis Cajigas for $219,500.

398 Ottawa Lane A: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Cor to Clara Harrison for $150,000.

112 Greenfield Ave.: Abigail Farfan to Julio Castro for $274,000.

340 Stratford Road: Bruce A. Pincheon Jr. to Nisar A. Nomani for $265,000.

30 Crested Ridge Court: Lynn M. Capatano to Jonathan Thomas for $370,000.

155 Beardsley Ave.: Katherine Pando to Rosella Lajeunesse for $188,000.

325 Post Oak Road: John P. and Deborah Conway to Patricia Barber for $365,000.

21 Sikorsky Place: Charles J. Kondor to Julie Ann Russell for $41,000.

1274 Salvia St.: Jonathan and Rebecca Thomas to David Donohue for $321,900.

1111 Essex Place: Estate of Helen Anna Aurelia to Daniel D. Thomas for $375,000.

340 Rockwell Road: Katia Pierre-Louis to Alexis Cruz for $250,000.

1278 Broadbridge Ave.: King Street Properties LLC to Maisha Smart for $275,000.

24 Stiles St.: Teresa G. Craven to Chukwunwike C. Chimsunum for $256,500.

30 Shore Road: Donald L. Johnston to Lisa Taylor for $285,000.

170 Meadowbrook Road: Persa Real Estate LLC to Jacqueline Arroyo for $298,700.

2636 Huntington Road: Diane Aguzzi to Marie Henry for $269,900.

538A North Trail: Doris K. Vine and Leo Vine, trustees of the Doris K. Vine Revocable Trust to Eastern Equity Development LLC for $180,500.

125 Warner Hill Road, Unit 105: Marion H. Aspinwall to Brian N. Williams for $140,000.

270 Wiklund Ave.: Ashanti S. Mali to Juan Carlos Castillo Rojas for $197,450.

121 Margherita Lawn: Marc D. Gonsalves to Erica L. Bartelson for $357,500.