Bunnell alum wins Emmy

You could say Kirk Miller is a man of many talents.

Music and production of stage shows have long interested the Stratford native and Bunnell High School alumnus. It’s translated into a career in doing lighting and video for shows on tour and in television.

His work has also added one more accolade to his resumé: Emmy winner.

Miller, a 2008 BHA alum, was among a team of talented people who won the television prize for outstanding lighting design and lighting direction for a variety special during last Sunday’s Creative Arts Awards. Miller and four others won the award for their work on NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar, Live in Concert. The show featured musician John Legend, who also won an Emmy for his work.

Miller, who was a lighting director for the show, is more interested in working off stage and behind the camera. That was the case even during his days at Bunnell High and it’s translated into a career in Hollywood that’s lasted 10 years.

“I was never an actor nor director. The technical and design aspect of a production was more my jam,” Miller said via email. “Music and theater played a large role in shaping my current career. I was in marching band for four years, and with my father [BHS music teacher Jim Miller] … it was something I grew up around.

“Having the freedom to explore the arts in high school helped shape my choice to pursue the arts as a career,” Kirk Miller said.

This was his third Emmy nomination. He was nominated last year for NBC’s production of Hairspray Live and two years ago for The Wiz Live, which also aired on NBC.

While MIller and his team are “ecstatic” to be recognized for their work, the goal is to put on a great show, not to win trophies.

“With all of the shows that we do, the endgame is never accolades or recognition. When we aired the live broadcast back in April we definitely felt a great sense of pride for not only our work in lighting, but the work of the entire production as a whole,” Miller said. “The show was well received both in our industry and publicly. [It] certainly feels great to have that kind of review.”

The production team for Jesus Christ Superstar was on-site for about four weeks, getting the set ready, setting up lighting and getting the set ready to make the TV broadcast, Miller said. The team was only “on camera” for about a week leading up to the broadcast.

“It’s really an enormous team effort to get one of these productions to go off with no complications,” he said.