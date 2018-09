Bunnell High lost to New Fairfield, 5-1, in an SWC girls soccer match on Tuesday.

Allison Curcio scored the goal for coach Sebastian Wojdaszka’s Lady Bulldogs (0-2).

Alessandra Bassami, Nicole Manning, Kerigan Quinn (2) and Sydney O’Connor found the net for the Rebels, who held a 14-8 edge in shots.

Sarah Tartaglio had four saves for Bunnell and Vianna Bassani made four stops for New Fairfield (1-1).