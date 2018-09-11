The Stratford High School boys soccer team lost a 4-1 decision at New Milford on Tuesday.

New Milford scored twice in the first half, and if not for some defensive heroics by senior tri-captains Preston Williams and Christopher Anstis, as well as freshman goalie Justin Forizs who had seven saves total, the Red Devils could have been further behind at the half.

Coach Ryan Jockers’ squad came out strong in the second half, and after senior tri-captain Adolfo Pacheco scored on a diving header off a Nicholas Cuevas free kick into the penalty box, the Red Devils were threatening to equalize the game.

But New Milford capitalized on Stratford losing possession near the middle of the field and scored a third time. With a few minutes remaining, the home team scored its fourth.

Stratford’s next match is Thursday away to Newtown at 4.

Its next home match is Monday, Sept. 17, against Immaculate at Penders Field at 7 p.m.