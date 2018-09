Stratford High defeated Platt Tech of Milford, 3-0, on its season opening match on Tuesday.

Coach Lisa Buccieri’s Red Devils won by scores of 25-2, 25-8 and 25-4.

Jackie DeCrescenzo dominated from the service line with 33 points, including 22 aces. She added four kills, two digs and 14 assists.

Sami Perley had six service points, an ace, six kills, three digs, a block and three assists.

Samm Carbone had 14 service points, six aces, six kills, a dig and a block.