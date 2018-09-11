Stratford Star

Town seeks to reunite dog with owner

By Julie Miller on September 11, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

Trumbull Animal Control Officer Lynn Dellabianca is seeking to reunite an injured dog with her family.

According to Dellabianca, the dog, a female chocolate labrador retriever, appears to be about four years old. She was found wearing a pink nylon collar but no tags or microchip.

“She was hit by a car Monday morning,” Dellabianca said. She was found around Daniels Farm Road near Route 25.”

The dog is under veterinary care due to an injury to her right hind knee.

Dellabianca said she was surprised the shelter had not received any calls from the dog’s owner, as most town residents report their missing dogs quickly. The dog’s owner or anyone that recognizes her is asked to call 203-452-5088.

