Stratford Library hosts programs for youth and adults

Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street; Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10-8; Friday-Saturday, 10-5; 203-385-4162, stratfordlibrary.org.

Harry Potter Book Club

Harry Potter Book Club for ages 8 to adult meets on Thursday, Sept. 13 at 6:30. Discuss Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

Fall storytimes

Fall storytimes run through Dec. 14. Storytimes meet Mondays at 10:30 a.m. for Toddler Time (ages 1-2), Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. for Preschool Power Hour (ages 3-5), Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. for Baby Lapsit (infants to 18 months), and Fridays at 10:30 a.m. for ages 2-5. No need to register, just drop in.

Art exhibit

Original photography and acrylic on canvas paintings from Fairfield artist Ron Trovato is on display through October. Free and open to the public.

Library LEGO Club

Library LEGO Club for ages 5-12 meets Saturdays, Sept. 15 and 29 at 1:30.

Kindness Club

Kindness Club for ages 6-12 meets on Monday, Sept. 17 at 4. Sew bookmarks to share with others.

Mother/Daughter Book Club

The Mother Daughter Book Club for girls ages 8-12 and their mothers or other special women in their life will discuss Pie by Sarah Weeks Thursday, Sept. 20 at 6:30. Book copies are available at the Checkout Desk. Enjoy discussion, a craft, and a snack.

Sewing class

A sewing class for children ages 7-12 will be offered Mondays. First project will be an apron. Class meets Sept. 24, at 6 at Joann Fabrics to purchase supplies. All subsequent classes meet at 4. A $20 deposit for materials is due at the time of registration, no later than Sept. 21.

Career coach

Free services to low-wage workers and job seekers age 16 and older in Southwestern Connecticut who are unable to get the services at local career centers due to lack of transportation, childcare or employment schedules. 2018 schedule from 10-noon and 1-3 each month: Sept. 24 (Exel class), Oct. 29, Nov. 26 (resume class) and Dec. 17.

Lifelong Learners: 1968 talk

Historian Frank Parady will discuss the events of the year of 1968 in American history on Tuesday, Sept. 25, at 1 p.m., in the Lovell Room. Talk will cover the assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy, the Olympics, the Chicago Democratic Convention, the Vietnam War and other events. Lifelong Learners programs are co-sponsored by Stratford Senior Services and the Stratford Library. All programs are free and open to the public.

Healthy eating

A healthy eating workshop will be presented by Rowan School of Osteopathic Medicine’s Healthy Lifestyle Center, certified health coaches and medical students at Rowan SOM on Tuesday, Sept. 25, at 6:30, in the Lovell Room. This will include an interactive presentation, trivia games, Q&A sessions. Free and open to the public

Tina the Tooth

Tina the Tooth visits the Stratford Library on Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 10:30 for ages 2-5.

Books Over Coffee

Books Over Coffee hosted by Stratford educator and author Kathleen Faggella will be held at noon in the Lovell Room. Opening the series on Sept. 26 will be Amy Bloom’s White Houses, a historical fiction novel about the relationship between Eleanor Roosevelt and journalist Lorena Hickok. Other titles include James Patterson and Bill Clinton’s current bestseller, The President Is Missing on Oct. 31 and The Keeper of Lost Things by Ruth Hogan on Dec. 19. For the Nov. 28 book selection, the winner of the nationwide The Great American Read contest will be the topic. The winning title will be announced soon.

Participants may bring a bag lunch; coffee and tea are served. Book copies are available for loan at the library’s circulation desk. The titles also are available for loan on Kindle and Nook eReaders. The discussion programs are free and open to the public.

Fun With Elephant & Piggie

Fun with Elephant and Piggie for ages 2-6 meets Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 6. Stories, songs, and a craft.

Astronomy Club

Astronomy Club for ages 7-12 meets Thursday, Sept. 27, at 6:30. Learn all about Saturn and then try an activity.

Homework Helpers

The Stratford Library Homework Helpers program is accepting applications for children in grades K-6 who need a little extra help in reading and/or math. Homework Helpers is not able to provide special needs or medically prescribed tutoring. Children will work weekly with a high school tutor. Applications will be accepted through Oct. 10, and thereafter, as space and tutors allow. Applications are available in Spanish and English. Space is limited, and parents will receive guidelines to follow during the program. This program is courtesy of the Stratford Library, the Carol Pieper Memorial Fund, the Victoria Soto fund, and supported by the Stratford Public Schools. For more information, call the Children’s Department at 203-385-4165.

Monday Matinees

Monday Matinee movie series continues at noon in the Lovell Room: A Quiet Place, PG-13, Oct. 8; Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, PG-13, Nov. 19; Oceans 8, PG-13, Dec. 10.

Digital Dash contest

The Stratford Library is on a mission to get more people to try digital reading through their OverDrive program which offers patrons access to more than 8,000 free digital titles.

Throughout the rest of this year, the library is participating in OverDrive’s Digital Dash contest. If they hit 21,148 digital checkouts by the end of the year, they will be eligible to win additional funds to buy more eBooks and audiobooks for their OverDrive collection.

Readers can access the library’s digital collection 24/7 by visiting stratford.overdrive.com/ or by downloading the Libby app from their device’s app store.

Free digital service

The Stratford Library will offer a free digital service to help local residents stay informed about events in the greater Stratford area. The service is called Burbio.com, a free website and app that puts Stratford school, government, library and community events in one place.

With Burbio one can select calendars to follow, create a personalized event feed, sync events to personal Google or iPhone calendars instantly and get notified when things change. Patrons can sign up at Burbio.com or download the app for iPhone or Android.

Stratford Library Director Sheri Szymanski said, “We know our patrons will love how simple and easy Burbio makes it to stay up to date with everything going on in Stratford including all the events and services their Library has to offer.”