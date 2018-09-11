To the Editor:

On behalf of the Franklin Elementary School students, staff, parents and administration we would like to express our sincerest gratitude to State Rep. Joe Gresko for his unwavering support of the Franklin community, and more specifically, for the most recent and unexpected act of kindness that he bestowed upon our school. Last week, Gresko hand-delivered a car packed full of educational toys for the students and families of Franklin. There were so many toys that he needed several trips to the school to deliver them all.

When we asked Gresko for a photo of him delivering the toys, he politely declined, stating that he only wanted to make sure that our students had something to enhance the beginning of the new school year.

A mainstay at Franklin Elementary functions, Mr. Gresko has forged long standing relationships with the students, staff, and families of this proud school community. He knows the students by name as well as their siblings and family members. He recently attended Franklin’s new families meet and greet event, kindergarten orientation, Franklin’s opening day event, to name a few. He took time out of his busy schedule to meet with Police Chief Joe McNeil, Deputy Chief John Popik, and myself regarding the transportation and safety measures of the school. Joe Gresko is truly invested in the success and well being of Franklin Elementary.

With the challenge of providing the greatest learning experience possible to our students at Franklin, we know that the resources and time spent with our students will afford them the knowledge and confidence to achieve. The toys that were donated to our Franklin students will enhance their social and emotional journey and foster a creative imagination. State Rep. Joe Gresko’s donation will have a lasting impact on the Franklin students as they strive for success for the 2018-19 school year and beyond.

We are extremely grateful for the continuing partnership between Franklin Elementary and State Rep. Joe Gresko. We couldn’t do it with you.

Sherrod McNeill