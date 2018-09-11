Stratford Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9460 will host its annual September 11 candlelight vigil at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The ceremony will be at the VFW headquarters at 100 Veterans Boulevard, just off Barnum Avenue Cutoff.
