Latin Music Fest set for Sept. 16

The Stratford Hispanic Heritage Committee and Celebrate Stratford invite the public to the 5th annual Latin Music Festival on Sunday, Sept. 16, from noon-6 p.m. on Stratford’s Paradise Green.

This celebration of Hispanic/Latino American culture — music, food and dance — is a family event featuring ethnic cuisine from countries such as Peru, Mexico, Puerto Rico and more. Folkloric dancers dressed in their traditional costume will showcase their talents while dancing to live music performed by Park City Band and Orquesta Afinke, among others.

Stratford’s Latin Music Festival kicks-off Hispanic Heritage Month and is sponsored by Paradise Pizza Restaurant. Radio Cumbre, 1450 AM will be broadcasting live throughout the day.

“Hispanic Heritage Month in Stratford is a chance to remember and honor the contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and South America,” said event co-chair Gladys Ramos.

“This festival has become a great tradition in Stratford, celebrating the Hispanic and Latino culture which is such an important part of the diversity that is one of our town’s great strengths,” said Stratford Mayor Laura R. Hoydick. “I hope everyone will take the opportunity to bring their families to Paradise Green on the 16th and enjoy all the great food, fun and music!”

The rain date for the event is Sunday, Sept. 23.