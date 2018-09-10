Stratford Rotary Club donates to fire relief fund

The Stratford Rotary Club and Foundation has donated $1,000 to Sterling House Community Center for their Success Avenue Fire Relief Fund. Rotarian Bill O’Brien informed Rotary President Stephanie Philips about this campaign and the club members and foundation board members agreed to the donation within days.

“These are individuals who have suffered a catastrophic loss, and as Rotarians, we must help,” said Rotarian Reese Mitchell.

“We need to be a face for Stratford that people can look to in times of crisis,” said Past President Diane Barber.

The Rotary Club is an international organization with clubs in more than 160 nations. The Stratford Rotary Club, each year, donates dictionaries and thesauri to grades 3 and 5 in both public and parochial schools in Stratford. They also donate turkeys through Sterling House for Thanksgiving and offer scholarships at both Stratford High School and Bunnell High School for graduating seniors who are attending college or a trade school. The club meets every Tuesday at Oronoque Country Club at 12:15 p.m.