Tidal surge, flooding reported in Lordship

By Melvin Mason on September 10, 2018

Several streets in Lordship are closed on Monday as a high tidal surge has brought water over the Stratford Sea Wall.

Michael Downes, spokesman for Mayor Laura Hoydick, said Monday that the surge has flooded portions of Beach Drive and the lower portion of Washington Parkway. Those roads have been closed off and motorists should avoid the area. Downes added that there are high winds, which have caused beach debris on the roads.

Rain is in the forecast until Wednesday as Hurricane Florence makes its way north from the Caribbean. Downes said officials from the public safety departments and Health Department are watching the storm closely.

