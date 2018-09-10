The Stratford High boys soccer team defeated Bethel High, 3-2, in its first match of the season on Friday at Penders Field.

Senior tri-captain Adolfo Pacheco scored in the first half, assisted by Zach Fedak

The duo combined for a second goal, with Fedak calmly slotting it past the goalie a minute before the half ended.

Bethel scored two in the second half to equalize and pressed for the winner, but freshmen goalie Justin Forizs saved 11 shots.

Junior Thomas Castro came off the bench and scored the game-winner with less than 10 minutes to play. Zedak had the assist.

Stalwart defensive play, led by senior tri-captain Chris Anstis, Jackson Buchanan, Terry Ngo, Max Nierenberg and Nico Cuevas stymied Bethel’s offense.

Senior tri-captain Preston Williams, Andres Jimenez, Khalil Carr and Max Maria anchored the midfield.

Stratford’s next game is Tuesday, Sept. 11, at New Milford.

Its next home match is Monday, Sept. 17, against Immaculate at Penders Field at 7 p.m.