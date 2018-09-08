Big plays paved the way to a 34-0 triumph for Bunnell High’s football team in its season opener at Notre Dame-Fairfield on Saturday afternoon.
The Bulldogs carried a slim 6-0 lead into halftime, but struck for a touchdown on their first play from scrimmage to begin the second half and pulled away behind the scoring prowess of Christ N’dabian who racked up three rushing touchdowns.
“I think, overall, we played much better in the second half than we did in the first half,” Bunnell coach Sean Mignone said. “We have some really good backs and our line played very well in the second half.”
After a scoreless first quarter, the Bulldogs got on the board when N’dabian broke free up the middle for a 66-yard score with 4:03 left in the second. The two-point conversion failed.
Notre Dame had threatened early in the second, but Bunnell’s Eli Alexandre intercepted a pass at the Bunnell 2-yard line.
C.J. Newtown, Alexandre and Anthony Martire had key tackles and N’dabian leaped to break up a pass thwarting one Notre Dame drive in the second stanza.
After a Notre Dame interception was wiped out on a roughing the passer penalty against the Lancers late in the first half, the Bulldogs got deep into Notre Dame territory highlighted by a Tyreek Smith first-down run but they ran out of time.
Mignone felt the team’s early struggles were a result of an erratic practice schedule, in which heat and storms limited practice time and practice time with pads. “It’s hard to get in a rhythm and get a real look when you don’t have a real practice,” he said.
N’dabian scored on a 58-yard run after he turned the right corner and made a few moves before taking off for the end zone only 13 seconds out of the break. After another failed two-point try, the score was 12-0.
It stayed that way until the fourth quarter, but not without plenty of action.
Alexandre and N’dabian both jumped to break up Notre Dame pass plays, the latter resulting in a turnover on downs in the third. The Lancers, however, got the ball back on a fumble recovery moments later.
After another forced turnover on downs, Bulldog quarterback Brian Carrafiello’s long pass to James Savko brought the ball to the ND 13. A series of penalties negated not one, but two apparent touchdown passes on the drive.
After the Bulldogs were backed all the way to the Notre Dame 37 yard line, Carrafiello heaved one into the back of the end zone where Alexandre out jumped two defenders and came down with the ball. But it was ruled that the Bunnell QB was in front of the line of scrimmage, washing out the score moments after his apparent 12-yard TD strike to Savko was wiped out.
A Bunnell fumble recovery, when Andrew Geriak pounced on the loose ball, helped keep Notre Dame without any points as the game went to the fourth.
After a 20-yard rush by Smith gave Bunnell possession at the ND 36, another series of Bulldog penalties led to an unusual 1st-and-35 yards to go scenario. A 30-yard reception by Savko chewed up most of that yardage.
On the next play, Smith rushed from the 15 yard line and was stripped of the ball as he approached the end zone. Smith recovered the loose ball in the paint for a score, making it 18-0.
This time, the two-point conversion was successful as Jovan Eggleston rushed the ball in for a 20-0 cushion with 8:17 showing on the scoreboard clock.
The Bulldog defense again held strong. A high snap on Notre Dame’s punt attempt led to Eggleston tackling the punter for a loss and a turnover on downs way back at the Lancer 12.
On the next play, N’dabian weaved his way in from a dozen yards out for another half-dozen points. Carrafiello connected with Jerrod Leak for a two-point pass play and a 28-0 lead with 6:10 left.
Savko recovered the ball off the ensuing short kickoff, leading to Eggleston’s seven-yard score with 1:30 left. The Bulldogs took a knee on the point after setup.
Notre Dame drove deep into Bulldog territory in the waning moments, before Jahiem Scurvun sealed things with an INT.
Mignone noted that the strong rushing game of running backs N’Dabian, Smith and Eggleston gives the Bulldogs versatility on offense.
The Bunnell coach, who played Notre Dame, a significantly smaller school, said roster size played a role in his bigger-in-numbers squad seizing control in this clash of South-West Conference foes.
“We were able to wear them down just because of the numbers,” Mignone said.
The defensive effort was led by Alexandre, Josh Lisi, Eggleston, Savko, Nick Ochoa and Newton.
“In the first half they bent but didn’t break,” Mignone said of his team’s defense on the whole. “Our secondary made it very difficult for them to pass.”
Bunnell hosts non-conference team Ledyard in its home opener at Bulldog Field on Friday, Sept. 14. Kickoff is at 7.