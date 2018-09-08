On the road and down by three scores in the second half to Joel Barlow, the easy option for the Stratford High football team in its season opener would have been to pack it in and start thinking ahead to its Week 2 game against Sheehan.
Instead the Red Devils fought back and mounted a spirited comeback attempt — a comeback attempt that ended one yard short in overtime in a 35-34 loss to the Falcons in Redding on Friday night.
“It’s heartbreaking that we lost, but I’m glad my team fought for this,” senior quarterback Jack Ryan said. “We could have easily sat down and gave up, but we fought.”
Ryan spearheaded the Red Devils comeback attempt with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes. He also ran in from six yards in overtime, but was stopped a yard short on the ensuing two-point attempt.
“That quarterback is a heck of a player,” Barlow coach Rob Tynan said of Ryan.
Barlow, which lost to Killingly in the Class M final last December, led 28-6 midway through the third quarter. To that point most of the Stratford offense consisted of a 90-yard second-quarter kickoff return by senior Glen Diaz — and that score was immediately offset by Barlow’s Henry Shaban on the ensuing kickoff.
Down, but not out, Stratford (0-1) rallied behind its seniors, which impressed coach Jack Petion.
“We stuck together,” Petion said. “There were a couple leaders that got on our guys and kept them focused, Nick Sorrentino, Jack Ryan, a lot of those guys. Glen Diaz made a lot of plays for us. It was our seniors keeping us in the game and supporting our younger guys.”
Diaz’s one-yard run with a minute left in the third made it 28-12.
Stratford made things interesting early in the fourth when Ryan connected with Jasen Docteur for 73 yards up the left sideline. Barlow looked like it tipped away the two-point pass attempt, but Ryan’s throw found John Bike at the back of the end zone to make it an eight-point game.
On the next Barlow drive junior lineman Da’quin Ello recovered a fumble deep in Falcon territory. Stratford was unable to score, but it forced a three-and-out on the next Barlow possession.
Stratford got the ball back and Ryan proceeded to take over at the end of regulation. He found Ryan Wechter three times on the drive — twice on third downs and for a 16-yard touchdown with under a minute remaining. Ryan ran in the conversion to tie it at 28-28.
In overtime, Barlow’s Frankie McNeary scored from 10 yards out on the Falcons’ first play to put the hosts up by seven. Ryan answered with his six-yard scoring run, but this time Barlow’s interior defense held strong on the conversion attempt.
Ryan also made several important plays as a punter, recovering bad snaps and using his athleticism to find space to get off the kicks before Barlow could take him down for big losses.
Senior lineman Jalen Malave added a first-half fumble recovery for Stratford.
Stratford will look to build on the positives when it hosts SCC-foe Sheehan of Wallingford at Penders Field on Sept. 14.
“Those last twenty-four minutes we played and in overtime, that’s how we want to play football,” Petion said.