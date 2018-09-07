Obituary: Alice Schaefer, 93, longtime Stratford resident

Alice Schaefer, 93, a longtime resident of Stratford, passed away peacefully at home on September 4, 2018.

Alice was born in Queens, NY to William and Alma Holsten in May of 1925.

She was the beloved wife of the late Robert H Schaefer for over 50 years until his passing in 1997 and was the loving mother of her four children, Mike Turner of Wilton, Barbara Schaefer of Stratford, and Robert Schaefer II and his wife, Donna, of Stratford. Sadly, Alice was predeceased by her daughter, Elizabeth “Betty” Smith. Alice is also survived by seven grandchildren, Joseph Gaulin, Jessica Smith, Allyson Smith, Benjamin Smith, William Smith, Matthew Schaefer, and Daniel Schaefer.

Alice enjoyed tennis, skiing, sailing, dancing, playing cards, and Mahjong and she always enjoyed rooting for her Mets and Jets. Alice was happiest when she was with family and friends, and spent countless hours talking, laughing, and connecting with her friends over the phone. Alice was a longtime member of the Housatonic Boat Club and Lordship Community Church. Alice also spent many years volunteering for several organizations including the Baldwin Center and Meals on Wheels.

Our family would like to thank all of her nurses and caregivers, especially Carmen Hamilton, whose tireless devotion to Alice’s well-being kept her healthy and pain free these last few years.

Friends and family may call on Saturday, September 8th, from the hours of 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to the American Cancer Society.

