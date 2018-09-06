Town reaches settlement with former cop

The town has reached a settlement with a former Stratford police officer who won a $2.5 million federal court judgment nearly a year ago.

Town Attorney Chris Hodgson said recently that the town had reached a settlement with William Jennings, who sued the town after claiming that he was “constructively discharged” from his job of 24 years for exercising his free speech rights.

Jennings was awarded a $2.5-million verdict in September 2017 by an eight-person jury in U.S. District Court in New Haven. Jennings, who worked for the police department for 24 years as a narcotics detective, was awarded $1 million for compensatory damages and $1.5 million in punitive damages.The town had sought to appeal the verdict in the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals in New York City.

Hodgson said recently that the case was settled “some time ago” by the Town Council. While Hodgson did not provide details on the settlement amount, he did stay that it was “about half” of the original court award.

Jennings’s attorney, John R. Williams, did not respond to several calls seeking comment.

According to Williams, Jennings, then a detective with the department, was reprimanded after Jennings made comments critical of then-Police Capt. Joe McNeil. Williams said Jennings had been administered a written reprimand based on that conversation. The punishment was later overturned by the State Board of Mediation and Arbitration. That reprimand, Williams said, led quickly to a series of other disciplinary actions, including removal from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force, the cumulative effect of which was to pressure Jennings to take an early retirement.

Williams said in September 2017 that the jury ruled that the town had “had constructively discharged Detective Jennings and that all of its actions were unlawful retaliation for his exercise of protected free speech rights.”

Jennings retired from the Stratford Police in 2012 and currently lives in Arizona.