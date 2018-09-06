Aquarion Water Company to acquire New Fairfield municipal water system

Aquarion Water Company announced today that it will acquire the Town of New Fairfield’s municipally-owned water system, making the system the latest to join Aquarion’s expanding service area.

New Fairfield’s town system consists of three active wells serving 275 people. To improve the system’s reliability and efficiency, Aquarion plans to eventually connect the town system into one of six existing New Fairfield water systems owned by the company that currently serve 1,600 people.

“We’re delighted that the town system customers will join the many others who receive safe, high-quality drinking water from Aquarion,” said Charles V. Firlotte, Aquarion’s president and CEO. “We look forward to providing them the same outstanding technical resources and service capabilities that have made Aquarion Connecticut’s top-rated utility.”

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to take six months.

