Young flyer enjoys a day

William Beyer is probably the youngest person ever to man the controls of a helicopter.

William, 6, could hardly keep from smiling as he looked at the front panel aboard a S-76 helicopter during his family’s special visit to Sikorsky Aircraft.

Donning a flight jacket and aviator sunglasses, William was the picture of joy as he walked with his family for a fun flight where he would get to sit up front with Sikorsky pilots, seeing what they see as they cruise up to 1,000 feet off the ground. The experience also included a tour of the Sikorsky headquarters, including a visit to founder Igor Sikorsky’s office.

Shortly after a second 10-minute flight, William was still giddy, but wanted to know if his father, Wesley, enjoyed himself.

“Did you have a good time?” said William, sitting atop his father’s knee.

“I had a great time. I thought you were a great pilot. You did a great job, yeah,” Wesley Beyer said.

The Beyers’ trip of a lifetime to Sikorsky headquarters earlier this week was put together by the helicopter manufacturer and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The Beyer family, who live in Skippack, Pa., came to Stratford on Tuesday after the Make-A-Wish office near Philadelphia, asked William what he wanted to do. William lives with hypoplastic right heart syndrome, a heart defect in which the right side of the heart is underdeveloped. The disease makes it difficult to pass blood to the lungs and decreases the amount of oxygen for the rest of the body.

Michelle Beyer said when the wish granters asked William for what he wanted, he kept it simple.

“He would think small, like, ‘Oh, I want a cat, I want a ball’ or whatever. We told him you have to dream bigger,” she said.

The big dream of William’s was to become a pilot.

“He wanted to be up and flying,” Michelle said. “My husband talks about it and his brother-in-law talk about it.”

While William has had “a rough road” according to his mother, Tuesday was beyond his wildest dreams.

“He’s very excited to go on [a helicopter] and see how they’re built and all that other stuff,” Michelle said.

Before going up in the cockpit, William joined his parents and his younger brother Jake, 4, in riding the S-76.

“To have a little young guy say ‘I want to come fly a helicopter,’ this is crazy,” said Sikorsky President Dan Schultz, himself a helicopter aficionado. “We’re trying to give him the whole experience.”