Cheers to Stratford from Two Roads

By Stratford Star on September 6, 2018 in Letters ·

To the Editor:

Two Roads Brewing held its sixth annual Shore to The Pour charity run on Short Beach this past Saturday and it was a great success.  The runners enjoyed a run that went along the beach, around the Stratford Point Audubon Connecticut property and then returned.

The donations from the race, when combined with Mayor Laura Hoydick’s generous match from her charity, will total $10,000 and will go towards the ongoing efforts to help Audubon Connecticut enhance the bird sanctuary on Stratford Point. This property is home to a vast number of bird species, and if you have a chance it is well worth a visit to learn about the efforts to improve it.  Or, just go and check out the beauty of this pristine area.

Our run could not have been successful without a tremendous effort by the town’s various departments. The beach was beautifully raked and cleaned by the town’s personnel, the bathrooms were clean, and the police and EMT teams were all friendly, professional and greatly appreciated by the runners and our team at Two Roads.

We at Two Roads want to give a big thanks to all those who were involved.

Brad Hittle

CEO, Two Roads Brewing

