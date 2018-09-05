Thank you for a successful Downtown Market

To the Editor:

We have many people and businesses to thank for the success of Downtown Market on August 26. The organizing committee, consisting of creative and well-known jeweler Robin Gilmore, our talented Graphic Designer Mary Schiffer, and the energetic Margaret Bodell worked for six months to put the show together and I thank them for their commitment and vision. We also thank People’s Bank, Dougherty Insurance, Knott, Knott & Dunn and the Mayor’s Golf Tournament for their generous sponsorships.

Mary Dean and Amy Knorr from the Stratford Economic Development Department deserve recognition for their consistent support as does Richard Fredette, chair of the Arts Commission for his attention to detail and his commitment to the event. And we thank the Coastal Arts Guild for initial jurying of potential exhibitors.

And it goes without saying that we thank the Mayor of Stratford, Laura Hoydick, for her enthusiastic support of Downtown Market. Without her commitment, Downtown Market would not have taken place.

And finally, there are the businesses downtown – Goody Bassett’s, Hudson Deli, Center Diner, Kama Sushi, Bar and Acapulco’s for joining with us to offer discounts for show attendees or provide refreshments for the vendors. We’re grateful. Obviously Downtown Market would not have taken place if it not were the more than 50 exhibitors who made a financial commitment to the show and took a chance with us. To each one of them, we extend our deep thanks for their belief in the third year of the show. We hope Stratford and the attendees from throughout Fairfield and New Haven counties enjoyed the show as we celebrated Stratford Downtown. After all, that was the purpose of Downtown Market.

On to next year!