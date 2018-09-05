Geriatric medicine expert to discuss advanced care planning

Leo Cooney, MD, professor of geriatric medicine at Yale School of Medicine, will discuss “How to Receive the Care you Wish” at the Bigelow Center for Senior Activities, 100 Mona Terrace, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 3.

The presentation is free and open to all Connecticut residents.

Registration is required. Call 888-357-2396 or register online at www.bridgeporthospital.org/events.

Participants will learn how to stay in charge of their health care even when they may not be able to speak for themselves. Yale New Haven Health experts will walk participants through the decision making process and explain how advanced care planning can be one of life’s greatest gifts. This thought-provoking session will cover what kind of care, and at what intensity, you may want for yourself — and how to let others know your wishes. Attendees will learn about healthcare representatives, healthcare proxy, goals of care, living wills and how to start the conversation with family and healthcare providers.