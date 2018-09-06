You can’t teach speed to an athlete, and that is not a problem for coach Sean Mignone’s Bunnell High football team.
“I love speed and we have a lot of it,” Mignone said about his Bulldogs, who open their season with a visit to Notre Dame of Fairfield on Saturday at 12 p.m. “When you look at our roster, you will see names that had All-State seasons four our track team. You can’t teach speed; but you have to find a way to use it.”
Toward that end, Mignone will have to game plan to best use the talents of Tyreek Smith, Elijah Alexandre and Christ N’dabian.
“We’ll be moving them around to get them the ball in space,” Mignone said. “And on defense, we will find a spot for them to make things difficult (on opponents).
Bunnell finished the 2017 campaign with an 8-2 record after utilizing its running game to control tempo. Expect more of the same.
“We will use our running game to set up our passing game,” Mignone said. “To do that we will need our o-line. Andrew Geriak has risen to a role as one one of our top lineman and will play guard, with C.J. Falotico on the other side. Right now, Jeremy Deleon is at center and C.J. Newton and Anthony Martire are the tackles.
“Brian Carrafiello started four games for us last year at quarterback as a sophomore. He has better footwork in the pocket and a good arm.
“Josh Lisi, James Savko and Elijah will be our receivers, and all have the ability to makes plays.
“We will be going with a one or two back set with Christ, Tyreek and Jovan Eggleston.”
Bunnell’s d-line is made up of Newton, Geriak and Falotico inside with Eggleston and Jaydon Chuma at end.
Savko, Nick Ochoa and Anthony Trovarelli will be the linebackers.
N’Dabian, Alexandre and Smith will be in the secondary with Ryan Deek.
Playing Notre Dame, a 4-6 team a year ago, is a homecoming for Mignone.
“It will be weird to play a game on the campus where I was a player,” he said. “For the guys, playing on a grass field in the daytime is foreign to us. They have a big line, like to give different looks on defense and have a quarterback (John Fasset) who can throw or run.
“We’ll need to play to our responsibilities on defense and ground and pound on offense.”
Schedule
Sept. 8 — at Notre Dame 12
Sept. 14 — Ledyard 7
Sept. 21 — at New Milford 7
Sept. 28 — at New Fairfield
Oct. 12 — at Foran 7
Oct. 19 — Masuk 7
Oct. 26 — Newtown 7
Nov. 2 — Bethel 7
Nov. 9 — at Pomperaug 6:30
Nov. 21 — Stratford 7