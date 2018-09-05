Stratford High football coach Jack Petion wants his team to have a good season, but just how many wins are earned won’t make or break it being one made up of accomplishments.
“We would obviously like to have a successful season,” said Petion, now in his second year with the Red Devils. “I don’t like putting a number on wins and losses because so much can happen throughout a game and season. We want to come out every day and play fast, physical and disciplined football. We have the right players to accomplish it. We just need our leaders to perform and demand maximum effort from their teammates.”
The Red Devils went 4-6 and finished ranked 16th in Class M year ago.
Stratford’s graduates include All State wide receiver/defensive back Toure Hall (Morrisville State), All-South-West Conference defensive end Roneil Cole (Plymouth State), All-SWC offensive lineman Anthony Davis (Becker College) and All-SWC linebacker and offensive lineman Ray Mcilhoney.
This year’s captains are quarterback Jack Ryan, wide receiver/defensive back Jasen Docteur, linebacker Nick Sorrentino and offensive lineman Jack Delise.
Ryan passed for 1,782 yards and 12 scores as a junior. He ran for six touchdowns.
Docteur caught 38 passes a year ago for 587 yards and five touchdowns.
Other key returning players are linebacker Nick Sorrentino (88 tackles, five quarterback sacks), defensive back/wide receiver Ryan Wechter, linebacker Trevor Marks, offensive and defensive lineman Daquin Ello, defensive back and receiver John Bike and running back and linebacker Glen Diaz.
Petion likes the attitude of this group.
“Our strength is leadership and experience in key areas,” he said. “We played a lot of guys last year as underclassmen and they know what the speed of varsity entails and what is expected them. They are out there helping our inexperienced players each day in practice. It will be a matter of how quickly our previous starters and new starters are able to gel.”
Petion is looking for his squad to put four solid quarters together each week.
“I would like to be more consistent this season,” he said. “Our effort and energy was up and down throughout the season. We were able to play good football with some of the better teams in the conference. However, we weren’t able to sustain it throughout the entire game. So, we will be looking to be more consistent and limit crucial mistakes for forty-eight minutes of football.”
The season kicks off with a tough test. The Red Devils visit South-West Conference rival Joel Barlow of Redding, Friday, Sept. 7, beginning at 7. Barlow was last fall’s Class M runner-up, falling to Killingly in the pinnacle game.
“I look forward to playing every team on our schedule,” Petion said. “We have four teams who made the playoffs last year and three teams who were just on the cusp of making it. Every week presents a different challenge for us, so we will have to ensure that we are focused on the task at hand and taking it one week at a time.
“I think it’s a good test right off the bat. We are playing a team that made it to where we want to be one day. We look forward to our schedule and will play whoever we are given.”
The Red Devils’ first home game is Friday, Sept. 14, when Sheehan of Wallingford out of the Southern Connecticut Conference visits Penders Field for a 7 o’clock battle — the first of three consecutive home tilts for Petion’s group.
For now, the focus is on Barlow.
“I can’t wait,” Petion said. “We have been going through camp and beating up on each other. I’m sure our players are ready for the season to start and face an opposite color jersey. Friday night lights have been special to me for a long time.”
Schedule
Sept. 7 — at Barlow 7
Sept. 14 — Sheehan 7
Sept. 21 —Newtown 7
Sept. 28 — Brookfield 7
Oct. 12 — at Law 7
Oct. 19 — New Milford 7
Oct. 26 — at Pomperaug 6:30
Nov. 2 — at Weston 7
Nov. 9 — Masuk 7
Nov. 21 — at Bunnell 7