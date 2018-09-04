Stratford Star

Harvest Festival returns to Paradise Green Sept 30

By Stratford Star on September 4, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, News ·

The Unitarian Universalist Church of Greater Bridgeport in Stratford will host its 41st annual Harvest Festival of Arts & Crafts on Paradise Green, Main Street, Sunday Sept. 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine.

The event features more than 50 booths of original crafts, fine art, photography and farmers market-type vendors, plus, music, a variety of food offerings, children’s activities, home baked goods, attic treasures for recycling, and hundreds of used books and DVDs. Community service organizations and socially responsible small businesses seeking to increase public awareness of their mission and services also are invited to participate in this juried show.

For vendor information, contact the UUCGB office, 203-378-1020, or email [email protected]

Related posts:

  1. Harvest Festival marks 40 years on Paradise Green
  2. Summer sunset concert series returns June 13
  3. Summer sunset concert series continues
  4. Summer Sunset Concert series kicks off June 12 at Paradise Green

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Trumbull Printing completes major technology installation Next Post Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo seeks donations for Browse Garden
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress