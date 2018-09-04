Cat adoption event, benefit for shelter animals

Cat adoption event

The Stratford Cat Project will be hosting a cat and kitten adoption at Baldwin’s Corner Adoption Center located at H-3 Pet Supply, 475 Hawley Lane, (Big Y Shopping Center) in Stratford on Saturday, Sept. 15, from 11-3. There will be many cats and kittens available for adoption. The SCP is desperately in need of donations of Friskies canned cat food (turkey pate), scoopable litter, wee wee pads, Purina One Dry Food and gift cards to H3 Pet or Walmart. For more information, email [email protected].

Benefit dinner for shelter animals

Bridgeport Animal Shelter will hold their second annual benefit dinner to support the quality of life of the pets waiting for their forever homes on Friday, Sept. 28, from 7-11 p.m., at Vazzano’s Four Seasons, 337 Kenyon Street, Stratford.

This year’s theme is Fall FUNdraiser and will feature dinner, entertainment, a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle, and more.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Tickets are $50 per person and may be purchased at the Bridgeport Animal Control Facebook page @BPTAnimalShelter or Eventbrite.com.