SheLove monologues at Open Door Tea

SheSpeak, an ongoing program of monologues by CT women, will present SheLove, a collaboration between audience, writers and actors on Friday, Sept. 14, at 6:30 p.m., at the Open Door Tea, 3552 Main Street.

The program will begin with gathering of small groups around tables at the Tea Room. Audience members may elect to join one of several groups, each including randomly paired actor and writer. One audience member will be the subject, the focus of the story as it unfolds in the discussion, ending as a performance piece. Prompts will help stimulate the discussion between the subject and the writer. The writer then will reframe the story and create the performance piece in a 15 minute span. This process of collaborative creativity will culminate in performance of all the pieces created by all groups.

Writers for the evening are Toby Armour of East Haven, Lucy Babbitt, Beatriz Allen, Alicia Thompson and Orna Rawls of Stratford, Bryn Berg of Bethel, Jennifer Ju and Jen Lyon of Milford, Analisa Robertson of Norwalk and Sehee Lee of Wallingford.

Performers for the evening are Joan Barrere of West Hartford, Betzabeth Castro of Bridgeport, T.J. Chila and Andrea Garmun of Milford, Linda Gilmore and Elayne Mordof of Norwalk, Jessica Racaniello and Nadine Willig of Stratford and Maggie Heilweil of Newtown.

The program is free and open to the public; space is limited. Reservations may be made by calling 203-345-9659.

For more information, visit [email protected].