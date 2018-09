Ed Perez and Peggy Mehai are the male and female winners of the Stratford Tennis Association September Monthly Mystery Mixed Doubles Social Round Robin held on Saturday, Sept. 1, at the Flood Tennis Courts.

This event concluded the 2018 STA season. All 2018 STA members will receive email notice of the 2019 STA Calendar of Events late next April.

Anyone interested in Stratford tennis can get on the STA email list by email request to [email protected].