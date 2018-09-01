Town, agencies assisting victims of Success Avenue fire

Town officials are assisting residents of a Success Avenue condominium building that was practically destroyed in a fire on Wednesday afternoon.

Mayor Laura Hoydick said on Saturday that the town’s Community Services agency to assist the residents of 685 Success Avenue. Services are available to assist those in need to navigate the resources available on an individual basis.

“Our hearts go out to all of those who have been impacted by this terrible event,” Hoydick said. “Our primary concern is that anyone who is displaced by this fire receives shelter, clothing and food as needed until they have made proper arrangements for themselves. We want to make sure everyone who needs help gets it.”

The fire displaced about two dozen residents and destroyed most of the building. No one was injured. The fire marshal’s office declared the fire an accident and it’s likely the building will have to be demolished.

Stratford Community Services can be reached at 203-385-4095, or at [email protected] during normal business hours. After hours or on the weekend they should reach out to the Red Cross at 1-877-287-3327, or the Town’s Public Safety Director at 203-260-2700.

A fund has been established by Sterling House Community Center in conjunction with the town for relief of the families impacted. Donations to assist the families are being accepted online through Paypal on their website, sterlinghousecc.org, by mailing a check, or by visiting Sterling House and donating in person. All donations should be noted as for “Success Ave. Fire Relief Fund” to ensure contributions go to people affected by the fire. One hundred percent of all contributions will be used to support these residents in need.

Additionally, the American Red Cross has been very active in assisting the families displaced by the fire, providing comfort kits that include toothbrushes, deodorant, shaving supplies and other items a resident might not have been able to gather in the rush to escape the fire. A recovery envelope containing information helpful to families recovering from a fire, including tips on cleanup; notification of important contacts; dealing with damaged items and more was provided. Those wishing to make a donation in support of the American Red Cross and their mission can do so at redcross.org.