Back to School Time

Monday is Labor Day, the unofficial end to summer, and school resumes the very next day. Stratford students will have already had two days of classes under their belts after doors open today. But Labor Day will give them and their families one last weekend of freedom from bus schedules, homework, and myriad after-school commitments.

The rest of us, however, also need to take note of that opening bell, especially if we are out driving. After a break from seeing buses on the roads, they will be back, and they sometimes delay traffic. So, if you can’t be patient and wait — and sometimes it can be trying as a bunch of kids make their way onto the bus talking, checking their phones, saying goodbye to Mom or Dad caring not a whit for the line of cars forming in both directions — take note of what time it is and adjust your schedule a few minutes before or after.

If you get stuck, you’re stuck. Never, ever, ever pass a school bus in either direction when its red lights are flashing. Do not tailgate a school bus.

Become familiar with the bus stops in your neighborhood and be extra careful in the morning as you drive on residential roads, keeping an eye out for youngsters waiting for the bus. You never know when someone might dart out from a driveway.

Be extra careful when driving past schools. All it takes is some distraction. Someone’s on his or her phone talking or texting, someone runs a stop sign or a red light.

Parents, teach your children to obey school bus safety rules:

Stay out of the road when waiting for the bus.

Use handrails when getting on and off.

If crossing in front of the bus, walk at least 10 feet ahead until the driver is visible.

When the driver signals for students to cross, they should look right and left before doing so.

And, though almost no one ever listens to this, slow down. Some roads in town can be challenging It is impossible to know if there is a bicyclist, runner, walker, or even a fallen tree limb around the next curve. Or maybe a stopped school bus with kids getting on or off.

Not everyone rides the bus. Parents of older kids who drive to school should gently remind them to always buckle up and obey the rules of the roads. Everything mentioned above applies to them, too.

Have a great year!