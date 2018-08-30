A new day for many at Johnson House

A hot Thursday morning did not faze Tristin Parker.

The 8-year-old boy was cool as a fan as he walked with his father Willie to start a new school year at Stratford Academy Johnson House. It was time to say goodbye to summer – sort of – and hello to new and old friends.

“New people are coming in,” said Tristin. “I don’t mind coming back. School is fun.”

Plenty of new students arrived on Thursday at Johnson House. The new faces include kids who now attend a school closer to their homes after the Stratford Board of Education opted to cut bus runs and realign the district’s elementary schools. Johnson House and Victoria Soto schools were also demagnetized as part of the changes.

Many kids could be seen walking with their parents along Birdseye Street, bookbags on their backs and eager looks on their faces.

Mya Anzo, 8, said she was “excited and nervous” to start third grade at Johnson House. She attended Wilcoxson Elementary School last year.

“It’s nice to make new friends. And I’m a little nervous because most people here I don’t know,” she said.

Mya’s mom Jessica Anzo said she felt better about Mya moving to Johnson House after they took a tour of the school prior to the new school year.

“That was awesome. They were really nice,” Jessica said.

While Mya was ready to start, Jessica said Mya’s brothers did not share that enthusiasm.

“They were not happy,” Jessica said with a laugh.

Gianna Lucero, 8, had some nerves as she prepared to start third grade at Johnson after previously attending Nichols Elementary School. Like many, she was looking forward to making some new friends.

Gianna’s mother Cindy thinks her daughter will adjust, but wasn’t too happy with the change in schools.

“I’m not feeling it,” Cindy said, noting a frustration with the different start time and taking kids out of schools they were comfortable in.

Schools Superintendent Janet Robinson was on hand at Johnson House, working wit principal Maureen DiDomenico to welcome new and returning students. Robinson said many parents she talked with on Thursday morning were happy to have their students closer to home.

“I think the kids will be fine and they’ll see the value of being closer to home,” Robinson said, noting that one parent who lives on Sedgwick Avenue was happy that his child was attending Johnson and not traveling to Chapel Street Elementary School.

Due to the ongoing heat, Stratford schools had early dismissal on Thursday.

Send us your Back to School photos. Email your photos to [email protected] Please include the name and age of your student and what school they are attending.