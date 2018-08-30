Thanks to Gresko for clean energy promotion

To the Editor:

Currently, Connecticut’s clean energy programs, such as the newly expanded Renewable Portfolio Standard, sends rate-payers’ dollars to out of state companies. One action taken by the Connecticut Legislature in 2018 to keep these dollars in state and actually support clean energy production and jobs — right here in Connecticut is House Bill 5348, introduced by Stratford’s own State Rep. Joe Gresko. The bill directs the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to consider a program to promote the use of Connecticut-made biodiesel in home heating oil via an environmental credit program.

Connecticut is home to American GreenFuels, New England’s largest biodiesel production facility. With a capacity to produce 35 million gallons of biodiesel per year, American GreenFuels is making biodiesel that can be used right here in Connecticut as home heating oil — making a traditionally petroleum based product environmentally friendly.

I want to applaud Rep. Gresko’s efforts to promote Connecticut made, environmentally friendly fuel. He is a strong advocate for the Connecticut generated renewable energy and the jobs it creates.

K. Muuni Raf Aviner