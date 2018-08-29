Fire damages Success Avenue apartment building

Dozens of people were forced out of their homes on Wednesday following a fire at a Success Avenue apartment complex.

The fire the Success Hill apartments was reported just before 3:50 p.m. Wednesday. Fire Marshal Brian Lampart said it appears the fire started under a porch. The fire went up along a wall, causing damage to all 32 units. Most of the damage came at the farther end of 685 Success Ave.

All of the building’s residents were forced to evacuate. Firefighters from Stratford and Bridgeport worked to extinguish the blaze. The work was made more challenging due to the day’s hot temperatures. Lampart said the fire’s cause remains under investigation.

Three residents and one firefighter sustained minor injuries and were treated at a local hospital. Firefighters also had to rescue several pets from the building.

The American Red Cross assisted 24 residents in need of places to stay, Lampart said.

While the fire was mostly out by 9 p.m., firefighters could be seen spraying water at the building to put out hot spots.

