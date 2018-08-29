New Stratford High wing close to completion

The new wing of Stratford High School will likely be open for business in the new year.

Stratford High students will return to class on Thursday even as renovations to the campus continue. SHS Principal John “Jack” Dellapiano said the opening of the school year will be unaffected by the ongoing construction.

The current SHS building is “fully operable,” Dellapiano said during Monday’s Board of Education meeting. Some repairs are taking place near the rear of the building.

Dellapiano said the new wing of the school, located on the west side of King Street, should be ready for moving things in sometime after the Thanksgiving break.

“We never give specific dates. Following Thanksgiving of 2018,” Dellapiano said, noting that certain inspections have to take place and an occupancy permit must be issued.

However, classes and school activities are not expected to begin in the new wing until January 2019. The current SHS building up to the gymnasium will be available for use. The rest of the building will be taken down and renovated, Dellapiano said. The renovation should be completed sometime in 2020.

Dellapiano said he’s been in the new wing. He says the new space is “impressive.”

“It’s hard to not be in awe of the technology and enhancements we will use in the classrooms,” he said. “Everyone is excited. It’s a victory for all of Stratford.”

The SHS renovation project is expected to cost about $126 million.