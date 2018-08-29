Kickoff for football’s regular season may still be weeks and a big drop in temperature away, but football is in the forefront year-round, including during the hot, dog days of summer.
Or, in the case of Bunnell High’s gridders, the Bulldog days of summer.
Bunnell is among the teams that participated in 7-on-7 summer sessions at St Joseph High in Trumbull a couple of nights each week This was in addition to workouts, including weight lifting, as teams get ready for the regular season.
In the 7-aside game-situation drills, players don’t wear helmets or pads. They are working on passing patterns as teammates get on the same page.
“It just kind of gets us prepared and get all the timing down, and helps with communication and getting back together as one, as a team,” Bunnell quarterback Brian Carrafiello said. “It’s a lot different than playing in regular season. It gets you prepared stamina-wise. It’s a lot of fun, a great way to get out and play, keep active and get ready for the season.”
Mike Castelot, a former Bunnell QB who graduated two years ago and is now a student at Quinnipiac University, has been on hand to oversee the players.
“I decided to come back here and help out as much as I can. It’s awesome. You don’t realize how much you miss it when you’re gone for two years,” Castelot said. He has plenty of praise for his successor.
“He reminds me in a lot of way when I was younger. I want to help him and let him succeed,” Castelot said. “He’s able to make decisions that a lot of kids don’t so I’m really proud of what he’s doing so far.”
Bunnell lined up against opposing teams during the 7-on-7 play. Among them are out-of-conference schools such as St Joseph, Trumbull and Shelton. But South-West Conference rivals, including Stratford and Newtown also participated.
“We’ll be playing this team in week one and we’ll see who’s on us and how they run their plays,” Bunnell linebacker James Savko said of scrimmaging Notre Dame-Fairfield players. “It mentally prepares us by going against players.”
Bunnell opens the 2018 campaign with a visit to Notre Dame on Saturday, Sept. 8. Kickoff is at 12 p.m.
There is a tough physical test for these players as well. Especially when it’s hot and humid.
“It’s pretty tough. You’ve got to stay hydrated,” Savko said.
The Bulldogs play their home opener when non-conference foe Ledyard makes the trip for a Friday, Sept. 14, game, beginning at 7.
Bunnell’s other non-conference clash is with Foran of Milford, on Oct. 12, also at 7.
The annual matchup with Stratford takes place at home on Thanksgiving Eve, Wednesday, Nov. 21 at 7.