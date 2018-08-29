Sounds of pads hitting during tackles are still weeks away, but high school football players are working toward opening kickoff with summer drills and workouts.
Stratford High’s squad is among several that participated in 7 on 7 sessions at St. Joseph High in Trumbull a couple nights each week throughout the lengthy break from school.
“It helps get the team together. It helps bring the team together so we can get ready for the season and do big things,” said John Bike, a safety and slot receiver.
The hot summer nights during which the players practice, are not a good reminder of football season weather.
“You’ve just got to push through. You’ve got to want to win,” Bike said.
Working on offensive patterns are key for the quarterbacks and receivers to get on the same page, and for defenses to sharpen their skills as well.
Stratford was among several teams, including South-West Conference rival Bunnell, as well as other SWC schools, host St. Joe’s, and teams from other area conferences including Shelton and Fairfield Prep from the Southern Connecticut Conference.
While quarterbacks and receivers were working on routes, linebackers had their own sessions on the practice field.
“This is the time of year to get better,” said Jack DeLise, an offensive and defensive linebacker, who worked on footwork and hand placement during drills.
The players are also participating in weight training and conditioning sessions.
“It’s very important. You get body mass and get strength for the season,” said Jasen Docteur, a receiver and cornerback.
The Red Devils are looking forward to getting out on the gridiron for 11 on 11 action this fall.
“I really feel we’re going to do very well this year,” DeLise said.
“We can go far this year. It’s all mental and physical. I’m excited. This is my last year. There’s a lot to prove,” Docteur added.
The season begins with a Friday, Sept. 7, visit to Joel Barlow of Redding at 7.
Stratford’s home opener is the next week when Sheehan of Wallingford comes to town for a non-conference battle Friday, Sept. 14, also at 7.
Stratford also plays at non-conference foe Jonathan Law of Milford on Friday, Oct. 12, at 7.
The team’s annual Thanksgiving Eve clash with Bunnell is set for Wednesday, Nov. 21, when they visit the Bulldogs at 7.