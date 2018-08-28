Stratford Parents’ Place holds fall registration

Stratford Star

By Stratford Star on August 28, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News ·

Stratford Parents’ Place (SPP) announces fall registration for their eight-week Parent/Child Activity Groups which begin the week of Sept. 10. There is a $25 activity fee for the session. Each weekly group includes art, free play, parent discussion, snack, and circle time with books and music, led by a certified parent educator.

Parents may register to attend one of the following age appropriate Parent/Child Activity Groups: Mondays, 1-2.5 years, 9 to 10:15 a.m. or 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. (choose one); Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 2.5 and up, 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. (4-5-year-olds who are not enrolled in preschool are eligible to attend).

Registration for the fall session will be held from 9-noon at Stratford Parents’ Place, 719 Birdseye Street on Tuesday, Sept. 4; Wednesday, Sept. 5; or Thursday, Sept. 6. Parents must register in person to attend. Parking is found in the back parking lot, behind the playground. For more information, call 203-381-6992 or visit stratfordk12.org/parents/stratford-parents-place.

