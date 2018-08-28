CT State Police increase enforcement through Labor Day weekend

Millions of drivers are expected to travel across the United States this upcoming Labor Day weekend, with the vast majority of them traveling by car. Connecticut State Troopers want to remind motorists to expect heavy traffic, exercise caution, allow extra time to reach their destination, don’t text and drive, set GPS destinations prior to traveling and use a hands-free device when talking on your cellphone/mobile device while operating a vehicle.

Connecticut State Troopers will be concentrating their enforcement efforts on drunk driving, speeding, seatbelt violations, and distracted driving during the entire Labor Day weekend, Aug. 30-Sept. 3. These dangerous driving behaviors claim the lives of motorists, passengers and pedestrians every year.

Troopers will utilize both traditional and nontraditional state police vehicles on the roads searching for reckless and intoxicated drivers. Troopers will man sobriety checkpoints, increase roving patrols and utilize the State Police Breath Alcohol Testing Mobile Unit (BAT Mobile).

Enforcement efforts by Connecticut State Troopers will continue into the next week as children continue to return to school across Connecticut, with many of those children typically walking or riding the bus to school.

Troopers remind all drivers to be especially vigilant watching for pedestrians during the before- and after-school hours. The afternoon hours are particularly dangerous for walking children — over the last decade nationally, nearly one-third of child pedestrian fatalities occurred between 3 and 7 p.m.

Under Connecticut state law it is mandatory that drivers stop for school buses that have their flashing red warning lights activated, whether they are approaching or following the school bus. Failure to obey this law not only puts our children at great risk, but it carries a hefty penalty for drivers. Fines for passing a school bus that has its flashing red warning lights activated start at $465 for a first offense.

A final reminder to all drivers: anyone who consumes alcohol should never get behind the wheel; establish a designated driver before your holiday weekend activities begin. If you see a suspected drunk driver, or hazardous driver, call 911 as this is a true emergency.

Troop C-Tolland

DUI/sobriety checkpoint — Saturday, Sept. 1, 6:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., in the Town of Ellington on Route 83 in the area on Meadowview Plaza, 175 Route 83.

DUI and motor vehicle enforcement roving patrols — Thursday, Aug. 30 through Monday, Sept. 3, 2018 throughout the Troop C patrol area.

Troop G-Bridgeport

DUI/sobriety checkpoint — Friday, Aug. 31, 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., on the route 34 connector westbound in New Haven. This will be conducted along with the State Police Breath Alcohol Testing Mobile.

DUI and motor vehicle enforcement roving patrols — Thursday, Aug. 30, 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., on I-95, I-91 and Route 34 in the greater New Haven area.

Saturday Sept. 1, 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., on I-95, Route 8 and Route 25 in the Bridgeport/Stratford/Trumbull area.

Sunday, Sept. 2, 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., on I-95 in the Stamford/Norwalk/Greenwich area and Route 7 in the Norwalk area.

Monday, Sept. 3, 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., on Route 15 (Merritt Parkway) from the New York State Line to the Sikorsky Bridge.

During the 2017 Labor Day weekend, Connecticut State Troopers issued 1,189 tickets for speeding, 46 for seatbelt violations, 2,764 tickets for moving violations and made 47 arrests for driving under the influence. Troopers investigated 529 motor vehicle crashes, 78 with injury, and one fatal motor vehicle accident.