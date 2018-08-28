SHU promotes Stratford resident as vice president of information technology

Sacred Heart University announces that Shirley Canaan of Stratford has assumed the role of vice president of information technology.

Canaan has a long history in the University’s IT Department. She began as a programmer analyst in 1986 and moved up through the ranks. Throughout her 32 years at SHU, she implemented the first centralized student information system and took responsibility for the University’s Laptop Mobile Computing program and all its services, such as leasing, imaging, refreshing and providing technical support. She also helped establish and run a student-operated call center known today as The Factory.

Most recently, Canaan served as director of administrative computing, with responsibility for supporting more than 100 applications, mobile computing services, technical support areas at four locations, database administration, program development, data warehousing and operational reporting.

During her tenure, Canaan has participated in many planning committees. She oversaw the installation and upgrades of technology at SHU’s Great River Golf Club in Milford and has led the St. Vincent’s College at SHU initiative.

Canaan earned her bachelor’s degree in computer science and a master’s degree in business from SHU.

“We are happy to promote Shirley to vice president of information technology,” said David Coppola, senior vice president for administration and planning. “Not only is she a loyal employee, she has grown and developed during her time here and established technological improvements that have made us all more productive. This is a natural progression for Shirley, and we are proud of her accomplishments.”