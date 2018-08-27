Downtown Market keeps Stratford Center busy

Stratford Center was the place to be on Sunday.

The third annual Downtown Market drew crowds to Colonial Square Plaza from as far as New Haven and Fairfield. The market, which featured more than 55 artisans, craft vendors and local food growers is in its third year of operation.

The market featured live music, a Judo exhibition, face painting booths and handmade crafts.

“Six months of work and preparation and it’s all done today,” said Neil Sherman, event organizer of the Downtown Market festival.

Sherman, along with Margaret Bodell, Robin Gilmore, and Mary Schiffer, helped put together the show. “Margaret is a very creative and organized person, while Robin has great art contacts, and Mary was the graphic designer of the team,” said Sherman.

Sherman said the vendors were pleased with the success of the day and were already asking to return next year. “I was very pleased with the crowd that we got this year, it was certainly a lot more from last year. We had people coming from both Fairfield and New Haven counties,” Sherman said.

Attendees braved the heat to sample some of the featured delicacies, including sauces from Stratford’s Wanke’s Yankee Hot Sauce.

“I can’t wait to bring home one of the rubs, said Celia Stonage, of Stratford. I know this will go great on whatever I decide to cook up.”

Sherman and his team are planning similar future shows, including a possible Christmas show. “Not this year, as there isn’t enough time to plan for it, but I could definitely see it happening next year in 2019, for sure.”