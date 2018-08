Wilcoxson Fathers Club presents Hilarity for Charity 2 on Friday, Sept. 21, from 7-10 p.m., at the Baldwin Center, 1000 W. Broad Street. Comedians include “Goumba Johnny” Sialiano, Teddy Smith and Andrew Kennedy.

Cost is $30; BYOB. All proceeds benefit Wilcoxson Elementary School. Table reservations are limited.

For tickets go to eventbrite.com/e/wilcoxson-fathers-club-hilarity-for-charity-2-parents-night-out.