Stratford flag and mayoral proclamation headed down under

Fourteen Stratford ambassadors, as recognized by the Stratford Town Council on June 11, are packing for their long anticipated journey to the Reunion of the Stratfords of the World 2018. They will carry the town flag and greetings from Mayor Laura Hoydick as they join Stratfordians from around the globe in September for this six day, biennial celebration of all things Stratford. The 2018 Reunion is hosted by Stratford, Victoria, Australia, population 2,600. In 2014, the world reunion was held in Stratford, Conn., attracting 88 international Stratfordians hosted by 45 families from the community.

The Stratfords of the World/Sister Cities program has a rich history dating to the mid-1980s when student musicians from Stratford High journeyed to Stratford, Ontario and Stratford-upon-Avon under the direction of Dr. William Sand. The seeds for an ongoing cultural exchange of friendship and the arts were planted during those two experiences uniting the three Stratfords as “sister cities.” Since then, the organization, now known as Stratfords of the World, has grown to include Stratford Prince Edward Island, Canada; Stratford, Taranacki, New Zealand; and Stratford, Victoria, Australia, the 2018 reunion host.

Members of the community may follow the ambassadors’ journey on Facebook: Stratford Sister Cities Chorus. The community is invited to share a retrospective of the Australian adventure and learn more about the Sister City, Stratford, Victoria, on Sunday, Nov. 18, at 3 p.m., in the Stratford Library’s Lovell Room. The event is free and open to all.