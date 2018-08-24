E pluribus unum

To the Editor:

For those of you who don’t remember, our national motto translates to “Out of many, one”. English is the glue that ties us all together. English is what makes us one. When you want to become a citizen, you are not asked to give up your traditions or even your language. You are asked to learn our language. Why? It’s not because we are isolationists and look down on the rest of the world as some pundits would have you believe. It is because the most important responsibility of citizenship is voting. If you are not able to read or speak English, how can you participate in the political discourse? How can you be sure you are being told what the candidate is actually saying rather than what the translator wants you to think the candidate is saying?

Given that only citizens have the right to vote, why does the back of the ballot have directions in English and in Spanish? If the person who is voting is not capable of understanding the simple instructions for filling out the ballot in English, how can they possibly understand the issues and know for whom or what they are voting? Did they cheat on the citizenship test? This is political correctness gone off the rails. There is a place for multilingualism. It belongs in airports, train stations, bus stations and national parks where we can help visitors find their way around. I’ve traveled all over the world and every country I have ever visited does a far better job of helping non-native speakers get around than we do. On the other hand, we seem to think it is important to help non-citizens to vote. What is wrong with this picture?