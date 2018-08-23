Stratford Star

Free community program aims to better Stratford

By Stratford Star on August 23, 2018

Team Stratford, a non-partisan, grass roots group of residents working with the Mayor’s office will present a program on the vision, strategy and road map for developing Stratford’s future on Wednesday, Sept. 5, at 6:30 p.m., in the Stratford Library’s Lovell Room.

Dr. David Chess, the team’s founder, will present the group’s vision of energy utilization, transportation, educational innovation and business development.

The team aims to engage Stratford’s community and its residents in creating, enhancing, and, in collaboration with the town’s leadership, implementing a vision and strategy.

The presentation will be followed by discussion, Q & A, and residents’ feedback. Residents interested in joining the team and/or contributing their talents and expertise are welcome.

The program is free and open to the public.

For information visit teamstratford.org.

