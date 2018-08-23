Stratford commissions hosting Downtown Market festival

Arts, crafts and food will take center stage in Stratford Center on Sunday as part of the third annual Stratford Downtown Market.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Colonial Square Plaza will be a place for people to look for crafted items and art, made mostly by local artists.

Neil Sherman, organizer of the Downtown Market, said the event was created as a way to get people to visit the downtown area and stir up some business. The town’s Arts and Economic Development commissions and the town’s economic development team have worked to make this third edition happen.

The market, he says, is a good way to put attention on Stratford Center.

“The [Pyramid] Shriners closed their theater downtown and the restaurant crowd fell. Someone had to do something to bring Connecticut residents into Stratford, to get vendors and retailers into downtown,” Sherman said, adding town officials want people “to enjoy downtown, come out for a drink, have dinner, get glasses. There’s all kinds of things going on in downtown.”

The first year was a minimal success, according to Sherman. But it grew last year. This year, Sherman expects nealy 60 vendors to show up, most with a focus on local creators.

“The best way to describe it is it’s a crafters and makers show,” Sherman said. “We want really good vendors and we look at the quality of effort.”

It’s also going to be a venue for Stratford nonprofit agencies to let people know about their services, he said. Vendors from restaurants in town will also show up to get the word out about their businesses.

“We are fortunate to have several Main Street business districts and Downtown Market will highlight Stratford’s Center,” Mayor Laura Hoydick said in a statement. “Stratford is rich in art, history and unique small businesses and the Downtown Market event is a perfect way to showcase them all. Within walking distance from Stratford Center there are several food establishments; Jamaican, Vietnamese, Mexican, Asian, Latin, Polish, Puerto Rican and Italian that spotlight Stratford’s unique heritage in culture, food and art.”

The market will also feature live bluegrass music and a mini-jazz festival.

The Downtown Market will take place rain or shine on Sunday. For more information, visit downtownmarket-ct.com.