Holiday refuse schedule

By Stratford Star on August 23, 2018

There will be no refuse, recycling or yard waste collection on Monday, Sept. 3, in observance of Labor Day. All routes will be picked up one day late with Friday’s route to be collected on Saturday. The transfer station on Watson Boulevard will be closed on Sept. 3, and reopen on Saturday, Sept. 1, from 8 a.m.-noon.

As a reminder, residents using refuse cans must use the standard 32-gallon capacity container; garbage or yard waste contained in the larger 45-gallon capacity will not be collected.

Stratford now offers single stream recycling. To find a list of rules, visit townofstratford.com or call the Public Works office at 203-385-4080, Monday-Friday, from 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

