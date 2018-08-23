Stratford Star

Rodriguez wins GOP senate nomination after recount

After further review, John Rodriguez is still the winner of the 23rd State Senate District Republican primary.

Stratford and Bridgeport’s registrars’ offices recounted the votes of the state senate race this week. In the end, Rodriguez ended up with 148 votes after gaining one vote in the Bridgeport recount. Casmir “Caz” Mizera of Stratford finished with 141 votes — no change from the total he was counted to have received in the Aug. 14 primary.

Rodriguez will move on to face Democratic nominee Dennis Bradley in the Nov. 6 general election. Bradley defeated Aaron Turner last Tuesday to take the Democratic nod.

The 23rd State Senate District includes Stratford’s South End and most of Bridgeport.

 

