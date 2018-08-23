Media and ‘non-stop attacks’ on Trump

To the Editor:

I am writing in response to the ‘fake news’ editorial in the Aug. 16 Stratford Star. As I read, and re-read the editorial, I found myself asking, “Is the author so delusional, so uninformed, that this person was not aware of the daily media campaign of hate, not only against Donald Trump. but also the 60 million irredeemable deplorables that put him into office? Or was this editorial just a cynical exercise, to claim victim status, because Donald Trump responds to the media’s non-stop attacks against him and his voters?”

I do agree with the editorialist that it is the patriotic duty of a free press to hold our leaders accountable. But that is not what is going on here. Millions of people see the attacks on President Trump as an attempt to defend the status quo, the culture of Washington power and privilege. So we engage in our patriotic duty, as a free people, to hold our free (corporate) press accountable.

Consider the following: Noah Oppenheim, President of NBC News, was in Chelsea Clinton’s wedding party. In my opinion, he is most likely the person who held onto the Billy Bush tape of Trump, not using it in the primaries, but rather springing it on Trump as an ‘October Surprise,’ to help Hillary Clinton win. Question: Has a single media outlet, ‘guardians of our democracy,’ investigated this attempt by Comcast corporate media to influence the outcome of an election? Shortly after the inauguration, one or more federal employees in national security jobs committed serious crimes, by releasing classified signal intelligence, President Trump’s phone calls to foreign leaders, to CNN and the Washington Post. Question: Did any of our “free press” investigate the corrupt government officials leaking classified material to journalists? Is the media’s loyalty to the American people? Or each other? Has anyone in the press investigated how Hillary Clinton’s classified emails showed up on Anthony Weiner’s pervert computer? Has anyone investigated why James Comey allowed Hillary Clinton to obstruct justice, by deleting emails under federal subpoena, and to destroy the federal property they were on?

CNN, MSNBC, NBC, ABC, The New York Times, and the Washington Post, to name a few,

seek to disenfranchise 60 million voters, by clinging to the Russian narrative. But by scrupulously avoiding the much larger story, namely the American government,

under Obama, Clapper, Brennan and Comey, trying to undermine the 2016 presidential

election, with some help from the Russians, the media deserves the scorn heaped upon them. Giving us five hours a night on Omarosa, while never mentioning any good news Trump gets credit for, only serves to deepen the distrust.